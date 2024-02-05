Weekend winter storm causes delays, cancellations at Halifax airport
Donna Williamson was hoping to have a margarita in her hand Monday, but instead she has a shovel.
“We were going to Cuba, We were going to meet about 600 other Canadians there.”
The group was going to a music festival called Caribbean Goes Country. They were also bringing some much needed supplies with them.
“We were all taking 10 pounds of donations for the local schools and hospitals, and it was going to be seven days of just great music and great company,” Williamson says.
Williamson says her Sunwing flight is now booked for Thursday, that is if she can dig herself out by then.
The sheer amount of snow caused a number of delays and cancellations for anyone trying to fly out of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
“At Halifax Stanfield we’ve seen upwards of 60 cm of snow accumulate over the duration of the storm. We’re in a situation where snow actually needs to be removed because there’s nowhere for it to go,” says airport spokesperson, Leah Batstone.
The airport has seen 70 flights get cancelled from Friday to Sunday as a result.
“The flight schedules are determined by the airlines, so they decide whether or not the flight will be delayed or cancelled or potentially diverted,” Batstone says.
Ceilidh Young's flight to Fort Lauderdale was one of the flights that stayed grounded.
“I knew it was delayed until this morning and then I got up this morning and it got delayed and I was on my way here and it got delayed again,” Young told CTV News on Monday.
“We sat on the plane for three hours,” says another traveller, Laura Myers.
Myers drove through what she called blizzard-like conditions from Cow Bay in order to get to the airport early Saturday Morning. He flight was eventually cancelled too.
“It was full of kids, they were going to Orlando. They had their Mickey and Mini t-shirts on, they were so excited and the captain did say that there was going to be a one hour delay, and everyone kind of went ‘Aghhh’,” she says.
Full operations at the airport resumed around noon Monday, with airlines adding flights or upgrading aircraft to try to get people back on schedule.
Check out photos on snowfall across Atlantic Canada here.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
LIVE B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
A new name for BMO Field and everything else to know about the FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Toronto is one of 15 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
-
Ontario officials share well wishes for King Charles following cancer diagnosis
Top Ontario officials are wishing King Charles a speedy recovery following the news of his cancer diagnosis.
Calgary
-
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
-
Majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minor to get abortion: Survey
A new poll suggests a majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.
-
'I owe them my life': Lanny McDonald recovering in hospital after cardiac event
Flames legend Lanny McDonald, 70, is recovering in hospital in Calgary after he had a cardiac event over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, warning that if nothing is done the sports complex will have to close permanently within two years.
-
Parents question homeless shelter next to daycare after body discovered
Some parents are questioning whether a Montreal homeless shelter should be directly next to the daycare after the body of a 32-year-old man was found in the playground last week.
-
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
Edmonton
-
Dozens of crashes reported after snow blankets Edmonton roads again
After days of driving on relatively clear roads, Edmonton drivers were faced with snow once again on Monday morning.
-
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
2 injured in crash northeast of Edmonton
Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edmonton last week.
Northern Ontario
-
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
London
-
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
New jobs coming to Strathroy, Ont. as employer stays put
The mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc is pleased to hear a key employer is staying put. Burnbrae Farms has announced it will build a 100,000 sq. ft. egg grading facility in the town’s industrial area alongside Highway 402.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
-
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Ottawa
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
-
Radioactive waste beside Ottawa River will remain hazardous for thousands of years: Citizens' groups
Citizens' groups from Ontario and Quebec have issued a warning saying that the radioactive waste destined for a planned nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont., one kilometre from the Ottawa River, will remain hazardous for thousands of years.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Viterra disputes terms of pay increase in new union contract
One of Canada’s largest grain handling companies is denying that a wage increase included in a just-approved collective agreement was intended for all employees.
-
Saskatoon woman faces first-degree murder charge
A 32-year-old Saskatoon woman faces a first-degree murder charge after police discovered a body in a Pacific Heights home on Saturday and an officer shot one of the residents.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
-
Car fire on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside leaves 1 injured, road closed
Vancouver fire crews responded to a vehicle blaze on the Downtown Eastside Monday, which left one person injured.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Regina bus crash which injured 8 caused by medical emergency, police say
Regina police say no charges will be laid after a city transit bus collided with a light pole late Friday afternoon because the driver suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in the collision.
-
Viterra disputes terms of pay increase in new union contract
One of Canada’s largest grain handling companies is denying that a wage increase included in a just-approved collective agreement was intended for all employees.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
-
Victoria Native Friendship Centre loses vital funding for language revitalization program
Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC) staff worry they’ll have to scale back a program that teaches hundreds of people Indigenous languages.