'Weird, wild and wonderful': N.L. drag queen is the first Atlantic contestant on 'Canada’s Drag Race'

'Weird, wild and wonderful': N.L. drag queen is the first Atlantic contestant on 'Canada’s Drag Race'

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island