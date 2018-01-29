

CTV Atlantic





Tributes are pouring in for a man known throughout Halifax’s downtown, who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say Wray Hart died around 3 a.m.after a 23-year-old man drove into building and damaged a utility pole at 1079 Queen Street.

Police initially reported a 62-year-old man was struck and pinned under a vehicle.

The victim was later identified as Wray Hart, who was often seen pushing a cart full of recyclables through the city.

“He was the hardest working man in Halifax,” said Wray’s friend Vicky Israel.

Many times, Wray could be found along a pathway outside Halifax’s old library, on the sidewalk along Spring Garden Road or on Inglis Street.

“Just jovial, laughing, carrying on, the usual,” Israel said. “‘Hi badness, how ya doing?' He called all the girls, ‘badness.’”

For Corinne MacLellan, memories of Wray included chatting on her way to and from work.

“It was impossible to come through here and not pass by Wray. He was the president of this corner,” she said.

MacLellan called it a passing friendship, one that meant they would see each other twice a day, five days a week.

“He had really, really kind eyes,” she said. “At the time for me it would have been a big city, anybody who's kind of friendly to you or shares a kind word is something special, he was that.”

Dennis Patterson appeared in Halifax provincial court Monday to face charges of impaired driving, impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death. He was granted bail with several conditions, including not operating a motor vehicle or possess or consume alcohol or drugs.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 27.

Wray had a following of friends and family who were in court Monday.

“It's absolutely indescribable that Wray is no longer on this earth,” says Israel. “I'm still in shock.”

A makeshift memorial of flowers, a cigarette, condolences in black marker and his photo have appeared at the crash site.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.