Well-known Fredericton city councillor dies after long battle with Wilson's disease

People in the Fredericton area are mourning the loss of a well-known city councillor who served the city for eight years.

John MacDermid was passionate about helping the homeless, the city's public library and the arts community.

He was generous with his time, including with the media, and would often be seen wearing a variety of scarves.

MacDermid died at the age of 54 after a long battle with Wilson's disease.

Tuesday night, Fredericton city council held a moment of silence in MacDermid's memory.

"He was very intelligent, he had a lot of wit, and he had a cool, quirky charm about him," said Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers, as she remembered MacDermid.

"Whenever he entered a space, you knew that he was here and he was part of every conversation, and he listened, and he expressed his views, and he changed his mind. He was also a councillor who, if you showed him evidence that pointed in a new direction, he could be moved and I think that's a really wonderful quality in a leader."

MacDermid's obituary calls for people to spend some money at a local shop or restaurant and get engaged in their community.