Well-known P.E.I. senior reported missing Monday found dead

Prince Edward Island RCMP says a well-known senior who was reported missing Monday evening has been found dead.

Allan Andrews, 83, was last seen around 6 p.m. in Canoe Cove, P.E.I.

In 2021, Andrews was inducted into the island’s Sports Hall of Fame.

He holds the record for having the shortest nomination discussion to date, with 100 per cent of the vote being in favour of him being inducted.

According to the PEI Sports Hall of Fame website, Andrews was a successful hockey coach and the founder of the Andrews Hockey Growth Programs. He was also the island’s Youth Coordinator and Supervisor of Allied Youth for nearly 20 years.

The RCMP confirmed the news in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time,” said RCMP.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.