

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in West Chezzetcook, N.S.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Les Collins Avenue around 11:17 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver had been seriously injured.

Police say the 40-year-old man is from West Chezzetcook, N.S.

The street was closed to traffic overnight. It has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.