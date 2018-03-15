

After years of speculation, we now know which hotel will fill prime real estate in the new Nova Centre in downtown Halifax.

Sutton Place Hotels will open in the $500-million project, which also includes the new convention centre.

The West Coast-based hotel chain developer describes itself as a "sophisticated collection of luxury properties.” The chain is owned by the same company that owns the Moxies Restaurants and the NHL's Dallas Stars.

Joe Ramia of Argyle Developments calls this “the final piece to completing a large project.” This partnership has been in the works for quite some time, but they made the deal about four months ago.

Ramia says it's wasn't a struggle to find an operator, they just wanted to find the right fit.

"Every brand has called and wanted to be a brand at this hotel, every brand you can think of, but this made it because of the family connection, between our family and Tom's family,” says Ramia. “It added that extra layer of comfort that we're having someone that we can work with and will come to Halifax.”

With hotels in British Columbia and Alberta, the family business is slowly expanding east. The finishing work is set to begin immediately, with a grand opening scheduled for spring of 2019.

The hotel will feature 262 guest rooms and suites.

"We've had our eye on Halifax for about six to seven years,” says Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Sutton Place Hotels. “We finally found the opportunity … It's a very desirable market. It’s a hard market to enter at some level, but we're excited."

The Nova Centre's not the only project for Sutton Place Hotels in the Halifax area. They will be breaking ground on a new hotel in Dartmouth Crossing this summer.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil was also at Thursday’s announcement encouraging people to support these businesses, saying the private sector has made a big investment in Halifax, and it's up to us to help fulfill their visions.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heather Butts.