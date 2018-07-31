

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest after a 23-year-old Woodstock man was dropped off at the Waterville with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say they received a call at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning about an unidentified woman who took the shooting victim to the hospital. It is this woman the Mounties are trying to identify.

The woman was driving a dark-coloured sedan when she dropped the man off at the hospital and left at around 1 a.m., police said in a news release.

The woman is described as having long dark hair and she was wearing a dark blue Hollister hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

“Information gathered in the investigation indicates the shooting may have occurred near the Woodstock area,” the news release said. “The victim remains in hospital in serious condition.”

Anyone with information about either the incident or the person who dropped the man off at hospital is asked to call the West District RCMP at 506-357-4300. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.