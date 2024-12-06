West Hants RCMP in Nova Scotia charge man following traffic stop

West Hants RCMP in Nova Scotia charged a man with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and seized drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

RCMP received a report on Nov. 22 at approximately 4:40 p.m. that a suspected impaired driver was operating on Highway 14. Officers located the vehicle while it was running, but pulled over, near Gypsum Mines, N.S.

An officer noticed signs of impairment from the driver and saw drug paraphernalia on the passenger seat. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Police say the driver, 27-year-old Colton Wile of Vaughan, N.S., was arrested. He was taken to the West Hants RCMP detachment where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert.

Wile is charged with five offences that include operation while impaired and four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

RCMP said they collected evidence to charge Wile in relation to a property crime at an elementary school in Hants County since his arrest. Those charges include break and enter, theft and failure to comply with a probation order in relation to furnace oil theft on Nov. 12.

Wile was remanded into custody pending future court dates after his first appearance in Windsor provincial court on Nov. 23.

Both of these incidents are still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact West Hants RCMP at 902-798-2207. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.