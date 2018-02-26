

CTV Atlantic





Disappointed with the recent open houses to discuss water problems, west-end Saint John residents say they're taking matters into their own hands.

A public meeting was held Monday night to address water issues that arose as a result of the municipality switching from Spruce Lake to a well field in South Bay last September.

“It's an opportunity to get together and share the information so everyone understands what everyone is going through,” says west-side resident Dave Thompson. “It's more about pluming and pipes, it's more about plugged appliances, it's more than skin rashes and eruptions.”

The city of Saint John has received 100 reports of leaking pipes since September’s change. Residents have united and filed a class-action lawsuit against the municipality as a result.

The lawsuit accuses the city of negligence and breach of contract. It demands the city pay for the cost of leaking pipes and other damages.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and the lawsuit has yet to be certified.

Mayor Don Darling held an emergency meeting last week with a panel of water experts to address residents’ concerns.

But locals say it wasn’t enough.

"Basically to form the group, have a solid group formed and to work on the issues and allow people to speak. They were not allowed to speak last week and they will be allowed to speak (Monday night)," says west-side resident Pamela Ross.

The meeting was held at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.