Western black widow spiders found on newly delivered bus in Sydney, N.S.

A Western black widow spider is pictured. (Source: Montréal Space for Life) A Western black widow spider is pictured. (Source: Montréal Space for Life)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

The company that oversees Ukraine's nuclear power plants said shelling by Russian forces triggered a shutdown at one of the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, underscoring the risks faced by a team of UN inspectors that was heading there Thursday to assess its safety.

MLB: Umpire Hernandez blew calls, losing World Series job

Angel Hernandez was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year's AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston, MLB wrote in response to his latest legal filing.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • Uber takes another swing at operating in Victoria, Kelowna

    Uber is once again applying to operate in the Vancouver Island and Kelowna regions, less than a year after its most recent application was denied by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board (PTB). In December, the PTB said that while Uber had proven to be a competent service provider, the board did not think there was enough demand in the areas it was hoping to expand to – and that the taxi industry needed more time to fairly recover from the pandemic in those re goons.

  • 'Who took our dad away': Family seeks answers 1 year after man murdered in Victoria

    It's been one year since a Victoria man was found murdered inside his mother's home in the Rockland area, and his family members are still looking for answers about his death. Jeremy Gordaneer, 49, was found suffering from critical wounds inside the Carberry Gardens home on Aug. 31, 2021. Police and paramedics were called to the home around 5 a.m. and tried to treat his injuries, but he died at the scene.