Western wildfire smoke dims Maritime sky: Gallery

A stagnant high pressure system centered over Quebec has moved a plume of smoke created by western Canada wildfires over the Maritimes.

The tiny particulate matter that comprises the smoke is mostly located high aloft of the region and is thick enough to dim the day. For many in the Maritimes, the sun had a grey-white washed out appearance on Wednesday.

The plume of wildfire smoke as seen on satellite imagery from the College of DuPage.

Fortunately, the smoke does not seem to be severely impacting air quality near the surface. The air quality monitoring site does have a few stations in the Maritimes reporting an elevated level of PM2.5 which is the classification of pollutant associated with wildfire smoke.

The plume and haze will be most noticeable in the region Wednesday through Friday. Modelling has the plume and haze dissipating through the weekend.

Wildfire smoke from the western Canada wildfires in Bedford, N.S. (Alan and Marie Sheppard)

Wildfire smoke from the western Canada wildfires in Sackville, N.B. (Garth Zwicker)

Wildfire smoke from the western Canada wildfires in Tracadie Bay, P.E.I. (Claudia Saint-Pierre)

Wildfire smoke from the western Canada wildfires in New Minas, N.S (Chrissy Lynk)

Wildfire smoke from the western Canada wildfires in Miramichi, N.B. (Caroline Brown)