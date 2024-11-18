WestJet announces additional summer flights to Calgary from the Maritimes

WestJet has announced additional flights next summer to Calgary from two cities in the Maritimes.

WestJet says it will offer twice-weekly service to Calgary from the JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport in Sydney, N.S., starting June 10 and ending Oct. 18, 2025.

“We are overjoyed to welcome WestJet back to the McCurdy Sydney Airport with their new Calgary route – a connection we’ve been eager to establish for our community,” said Myles Tuttle, the chief executive officer of the Sydney Airport Authority, in a statement.

“This new connection holds significant value for Cape Breton, especially for those residents who work rotationally in other provinces and travel regularly across the county to be with their loved ones.”

WestJet has also announced that flights between Fredericton and Calgary will begin on May 15 and operate until Oct. 7, 2025.

Service will be twice weekly and then increase to three times weekly during July and August.

The airline says the extended season and increased flights means the summer service will increase by 41 per cent, compared to their 2024 inaugural season.

In April, WestJet announced it would be offering bi-weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays to Calgary from June 20 until Oct. 28.

“Having WestJet almost double its service to YFC next year speaks to strong demand during its first season,” said Johanne Gallant, the president and CEO of the Fredericton International Airport Authority.

“Travellers chose to fly through YFC on this route in 2024, and that directly led to this increase in service. This is great news for our tourism sector, business travellers, and our region’s quality of life.”