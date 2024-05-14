WestJet announces non-stop flights between Moncton and Edmonton, Toronto

WestJet says it is restarting non-stop flights between Moncton, N.B., and Edmonton.

Flight WS410 will arrive at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. A flight from Moncton to Edmonton will then leave at 7:15 p.m.

The four-times weekly route will fly until October.

WestJet is also announcing it is restarting flights between Moncton and Toronto, starting Friday.

That route will fly five-times weekly until September.

“We recognize how critical these connections are to the community and with the busy summer season ahead, we are thrilled to reconnect Moncton to both Edmonton and Toronto starting this week,” said Morgan Bell, WestJet’s manager of public relations, in a Tuesday news release from the airline.

WestJet previously extended service from Moncton to Calgary to operate daily and year-round.

“This summer, we are strengthening Atlantic Canada’s leisure and business connectivity to major destinations across our network including through our global hub in Calgary where guests are one flight away from an expansive list of international destinations, including Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan,” Bell added.

More information can be found online.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.