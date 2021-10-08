Westphal, N.S. man arrested for impaired driving after youth struck by truck: RCMP
RCMP in Halifax have charged a 60-year-old man after a youth was struck by a truck in Cherry Brook, N.S. on Thursday.
Halifax District RCMP says at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 7, officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Cherry Brook Road.
Police say a youth was struck by a truck, which left the scene prior to police arrival. The youth was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries
According to police, the truck and driver were located a short time later at a home in Lawrencetown.
Police say the male driver was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of a collision and showed signs of impairment. According to police, the man failed a roadside screening device and was then taken to the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment to provide further breath samples, which were over the legal limit.
The driver, a 60-year-old man from Westphal, N.S., was later released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 24 to face charges of operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg% and leaving the scene of an accident causing in bodily harm.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
