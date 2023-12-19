Westphal, N.S., man charged with five counts of sexual assault

The RCMP in Halifax have charged a man with five counts of sexual assault.

Logan Robert Arnold Coleman, a 31-year-old man from Westphal, appeared in a Dartmouth court on Monday, and police remanded him into custody, according to an RCMP news release.

Coleman was scheduled to return to court again Tuesday.

Halifax RCMP received a complaint on Dec. 15 around 4:45 p.m. of sexual assaults that happened in Waverley, N.S., the release says.

The RCMP says they learned a woman had recently hired a man to help with her local business, which she ran out her home.

In mid-November, the man visited the home and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman over the course of several days.

Six hours after it received the complaint, the RCMP says it found Coleman on Cobequid Road, near Glendale Avenue in Lower Sackville, and “safely arrested him.”

“Investigators believe there may be other victims in the Halifax Regional Municipality,” police say in the release.

If you are a victim, or know someone who is, police ask that you contact them with information related to the case by calling 902-490-5020.

