Dalton McFadden has a fat lip and road burn on his elbows and knees.

That’s not the way the 12-year-old from Westville, N.S., wanted to start his summer vacation.

Tuesday evening, when he was biking near his home, he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver.

People, including his brother Keegan, who was with him, are wondering why that driver didn't stop.

“My brother went ‘watch out!’” said Dalton. “Then a car hit my handle bar and I went flying.”

Keegan says he saw the car hit his brother’s handlebars.

“Then, all I saw was Dalton, like, tumbling and rolling down the hill,” said Keegan. “And I was like, eh, why didn't the car stop and the car started going faster?”

The boys say they made it to the roadside grass, as the car sped away.

Dalton was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was treated for a number of scrapes and bruises, and a mild concussion.

“It looked pretty bad,” said his mother Heather Dee.“His face was all full of blood. His arms, his legs, his stomach was really sore. He was complaining about that.”

She’s mystified that the driver didn’t stop.

“I just wish they would have stopped, because they don't know if he could have broken his back, like they don't know what happened, like they don't know the injuries,” she said. “If they would have stopped, I think it would have been a lot different.”

That's how people who gathered at the scene that night, feel too.

“That's not good,” said Mark Evangelista, who lives nearby. “If you're gonna hit someone, you better stop or if you saw someone, like, laying on the road, even though you didn't hit (them), you might as well, like, stop and make sure that he's okay, right?”

Dalton and his family are relieved his injuries weren't too severe. They credit his helmet for helping to keep him safe.

Dalton's thoughts have now turned to the restrictions he’s facing.

“I can’t play baseball for two weeks and I have a game tonight, and I would like to play but I can't. So I'm going to go watch the team.”

Police describe the vehicle involved as a grey Toyota, although they're not sure about the specific model. They're asking anyone with any information to contact local police.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.