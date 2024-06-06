Wet weather for Maritimes this weekend; May finished warm, dry, with high lightning activity
Periods of wet weather is expected in the Maritimes this weekend due to an arriving warm front followed by trough of low pressure. However, the nature of the wet weather will be different from province-to-province.
The most widespread rain and showers on Saturday is expected in New Brunswick. Western areas of the province will see the most persistent wet weather.
While some showers or drizzle is expected for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, the coverage will be scattered and it will be more off-and-on by nature. A risk of thunderstorms is indicated for both western New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia on Saturday.
Sunday looks very similar. The rain is again most widespread and persistent in New Brunswick, whereas it will be more scattered and intermittent for both Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
The end result is that communities in New Brunswick have the highest likelihood of finishing the weekend with rain totals near or in excess of 10 and 20 mm. Aside from a chance of localized downpours or thunderstorms, most rain totals in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. look set to be less than 10 mm.
The most rain looks likely for New Brunswick through this weekend. Amounts shown here should be taken as an indication of trend and could see change for specific locations as we move closer to the weekend.
May 2024 dry and warm
There may be parts of the region looking for some wet weather after a dry May.
Rain totals, as sampled across the Maritimes, finished with less than half of the 30-climate average in most cases. Some of the driest areas included northern New Brunswick, southwestern Nova Scotia, and P.E.I.
May 2024 finished drier than average for the Maritimes.
Although May 2024 started cool, temperatures warmed through the middle part of the month.
According to data from Environment Canada, most of the Maritimes finished one to two degrees above normal for average daily temperature. The same data had May 2024 ranked within the top 10 warmest Mays on record at a number of sample sites including Fredericton, Halifax airport, and Yarmouth, N.S.
The month of May not only dry, but also warm.
The sea ice season officially closed the first week of May. The 2023-24 ice season ranked as the lowest in the Gulf of St. Lawrence since records began in 1968-69. That per data from the Canadian Ice Service department of Environment Canada.
An interesting note is that lightning activity was high this past May in the Maritimes. Year-to-date, 2024 so far ranks as third highest for cloud-ground lightning strikes for the region.
June 2024 outlook
Long-range trend forecast models run by Environment Canada point to a high probability that June will finish with above average temperatures. The forecast probability of that running near or higher than 80 per cent for the Maritimes.
No significant signal for the trend for precipitation for June 2024 though. That means it is forecast to be about equal probability that the month will finish with above, near, or below normal amounts of rain.
There is a high probability that June temperatures will finish above average for the Maritimes as per the seasonal forecast system used by Environment Canada.
