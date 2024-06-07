Wet weekend weather for the Maritimes; a soaking for some, drizzle for others

Maritimers can expect some periods of soggy weather this weekend as a trough of low pressure comes through the region.

New Brunswick

Widespread rain and showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday in the province.

There will be a risk of isolated thunderstorms within the rain.

Two-day rain totals of 20 to 40 mm are most likely in northern and western areas. Low rain amounts are most likely in southern New Brunswick, especially near the Bay of Fundy and in the southeast.

Nova Scotia

It will be a foggy start on Saturday with widely scattered showers day, evening, and night. There will be a risk of small thunderstorms with any showers in western Nova Scotia.

More fog and patchy drizzle is expected Saturday night. There will be sunny breaks on Sunday, but with increasing cloudiness and a higher chance of showers afternoon, evening, and night.

Two-day rain totals of a trace to five mm is expected for most of the province. Very localized higher amounts will be possible in a heavier shower or thunderstorm.

Prince Edward Island

There will be fog to start on Saturday with scattered showers expected afternoon into evening on the island. Patchy fog and drizzle is expected overnight into Sunday morning.

There will be some sunny breaks on Sunday along with intermittent, scattered showers and a chance of a shower will be higher Sunday afternoon and evening.

Two-day rain totals for most of the province are likely to range from a trace to five mm. There is some indication that Prince County could see locally higher amounts of five to 15 mm.

There will be a decent soaking for parts of New Brunswick through the weekend. Lighter and more scattered precipitation is expected for most of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Fire danger outlook

Fire danger conditions in the Maritimes was rated low-to-moderate except high in northwestern New Brunswick by Natural Resources Canada on Friday.

A move towards provincewide low conditions is forecast for New Brunswick this weekend due to the expected wet weather.

With less rain forecast for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, parts of those provinces are forecast to be into a moderate-to-high rating by Sunday.

Be sure to check provincial and municipal restrictions and regulations before having an outdoor fire.

The forecast for fire danger across Canada on Sunday as issued by Natural Resources Canada on Friday.