HALIFAX -- A 63-year-old Weymouth, N.S. man has died after a motorcycle collision on Monday night in southwest Nova Scotia.

Police say at approximately 6:10 p.m. on March 22, Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 involving a motorcycle.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Weymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. The highway was closed for several hours Monday as an RCMP Collision Analyst attended and has since reopened.