

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia Mounties have charged a 21-year-old Weymouth woman with child pornography offences.

The Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) searched a home in Weymouth on Wednesday with the assistance of the Technological Crime Unit and other Mounties, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say they arrested Summer Ann McCauley without incident and have charged her with possession, distribution, and making child pornography.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Sept. 26.

The Mounties reminded citizens that it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography.

“This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” the release said. “Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.” Anyone who is concerned about protecting children from this type of crime can report any suspected offences to police or use Canada's national tip line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.