'What a tremendous opportunity': Base Gagetown welcomes first female CTC commander

A changing of the guard took place today as command of the Combat Training Center changed hands at the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

Colonel Barbara Honig takes over from retiring Colonel Shane Murphy as the 28th Commander of the base, and the first woman in the role.

"What a tremendous opportunity,” Col. Honig said.

“I think the thing I love the most about CTC is here is where we train soldiers and we create what the army becomes in the future,” she said.

She is proud to trail blaze and mentor other female soldiers along the way.

“So what the instructors and staff do here, it'll resonate for decades into the future.”

"She will continue without doubt the great tradition of leadership and excellence that CTC represents,” said retiring Col. Shane Murphy.

Breaking the glass ceiling isn't new to Colonel Honig.

"I've been the first woman in so many spots throughout my career,” Honig said.

“I don't know what it's not like to be the first woman in these roles, I think it's a shame that only now women are breaking through senior leadership roles in the CAF, and the civilian world as well,” she said.

Base Gagetown soldiers are pleased to see diversity represented at a senior ranking level.

"I myself, I'm an infantry officer I've been in 32 years there's not too many women in the infantry so it's exciting to see other women in the combat arms,” said Maj. Lorraine Fisher, of the G1 Combat Training Center Headquarters.

“She's an engineer, it's very exciting to see her advance, we're breaking the glass ceiling,” Fisher said.

About 95 soldiers took in the ceremony at the Officer’s Mess at Base Gagetown.

"It's a great achievement for us to have a culture where everybody's included that represents our country, Canada,” said Maj. Ali Raju, commander of Army Trials and Evaluation unit at 5th division Base Gagetown.

“Where everybody regardless of their gender, religion, race have equal opportunity and they are merited based on their performance,” Raju said.

Colonel Honig says she's happy to be back in the Maritimes, having worked previously at Base Gagetown.

"I've got a camping trailer, I've got a kayak, I'm going to spend lots of time out on the coast - probably working in my trailer,” Honig said.

“I'm going to take advantage of the things that make New Brunswick awesome," she said.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.