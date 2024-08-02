What drives Maritimers to take the unlikely shot at winning big in the lottery?

Donnie Vaters was feeling lucky on Friday when he purchased tickets for this weekend’s Lotto Max draw at a convenience store in Glace Bay, N.S.

"I've got $70 million, I'm hoping. You know, you've got to live the dream,” said Vaters.

A $70 million jackpot and 25 MAXMILLIONS are up for grabs in Friday night’s draw.

The store where Vaters bought his tickets sold a $1 million-winning ticket back in May and another one in 2018. The place has a wall detailing dozens of wins of $1,000 or more.

It all seems to suggest that, despite the rising cost of living, people are still finding the money to try and strike it rich.

"My wife has a budget set for lotto tickets,” said Vaters. “Groceries are there and everything costs money, but if you don't dream you don't get the chance. You've got to be reasonable and control your gambling."

Others have a more difficult time justifying the expense of lottery tickets.

"If we were strictly rational creatures, buying this ticket is like lighting $5 on fire at a time when gas and groceries are excessively expensive,” said Dr. Simon Sherry, a registered psychologist in Halifax.

For some, playing the lottery can bring what Sherry calls an “illusory optimism” about winning big.

"I'm definitely not worried about someone who buys a lotto ticket every now and then,” said Sherry. “For other individuals, they clearly cross the line where gambling starts to interfere with their daily life."

If his numbers are drawn, Vaters said he would give a lot of the money to his family and to charities like food banks.

"Wish me luck! I hope I've got it here, and if I don't have it I hope you have it,” he added with a grin.

