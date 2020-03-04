FREDERICTON -- As provinces like Ontario take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, people in Fredericton are taking precautions of their own.

A registered nurse for 35 years, Barbara Walls now works with the New Brunswick Lung Association, so COVID-19 has been on her radar for a while.

"It's not the boogey man," said Walls. "It's a serious illness, but the thing is we're smart. I'd like to think we're smarter than the virus. It has one agenda but we have a lot of tools at our disposal to protect ourselves."

One of those tools is Public Health and Walls says she's following their advice. Here's what they say you should do if you suspect you have symptoms:

stay home and call 811

811 will give you directions and a time to go to a hospital or a health-care provider

if the doctor believes you have COVID-19 symptoms, they will collect a sample

that sample will be shipped to the Georges Dumont Hospital in Moncton for testing

that test will then be sent to the national microbiology lab for confirmation

Twenty presumptive cases from Nova Scotia and four from New Brunswick have been sent to Winnipeg – and all came back negative.

Dr. Rob Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says so far there have been no major issues.

"We did have an issue where our tests got delayed for a period of time a couple weeks ago because of a storm, but if we have regular flights, whatever time it takes to get it on the next plane, get it to Winnipeg, once it hits the lab -- less than 24 hours, about 18 hours is my experience," Strang said.

New Brunswick and Nova Scotia both have said they have a good supply of masks, gloves and other protective equipment.

Some of that supply is left over from the H1N1 pandemic.

"We don't have a specific bed count allocated," said Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey. "The health system will continue to respond and escalate to their allocation of health resources, based upon the needs."

Horizon Health admits its 35 isolations rooms are currently being used for patient overflow, but say those patients will be moved if cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the region.