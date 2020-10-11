HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is announcing two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The province issued a release saying Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has confirmed two new unrelated positive cases of COVID-19, urging residents to follow New Brunswick COVID-19 travel advisories.

The two new cases are men – one in his 20s and the other in his 40s – who work in unrelated non-health-care industries. Both men recently travelled domestically outside of Atlantic Canada. They have been in self-isolation since arriving in the province and are doing well. Both men tested positive as part of routine testing and are being followed by public health. Contact tracing has been completed.

As of Sunday, there are three active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

A CALL TO REMAIN VIGILANT

Prince Edward Island’s Chief Public Health Office continues to closely monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

“I am very concerned about the evolving situation in New Brunswick and I am strongly urging Islanders to follow public health measures here at home, as well as public health measures and travel warnings that are in place in destinations they are planning to visit,” said Dr. Morrison, in a statement released on Sunday. “What is happening in New Brunswick could happen in Prince Edward Island, and it is a reminder of how quickly the virus can spread. It is important that we all remain vigilant – this is not the time to let our guard down.”

New Brunswick public health officials have confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the past five days – most related to outbreaks in the Moncton and Campbellton regions. Non-essential travel to these regions is being strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONS FOR RETURNING FROM NEW BRUNSWICK

Prince Edward Island health officials note islanders returning from travel to the Moncton and Campbellton regions of New Brunswick should:

Wear a mask at all times when outside of their household for the next two weeks

Monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, and visit a Drop-in Testing Clinic to be tested if symptoms develop

Avoid public places, unless it is essential

Avoid large gatherings

Minimize contact with individuals outside of their close circle of contacts and household

Health officials also note individuals returning from Moncton and Campbellton who work in long-term care facilities must be especially cautious for the next two weeks and should stay home if they are not feeling well; wear personal protective equipment at work; monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and get tested as soon as symptoms develop.

The province says the guidelines for individuals returning from travel to the Moncton and Campbellton regions will remain in place until New Brunswick public health officials declare the outbreaks over.

Islanders are reminded that following public health measures – physical distancing, frequent handwashing, coughing into your elbow, wearing a non-medical mask in indoor public spaces, staying home if you’re feeling unwell – remain crucial to protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.

CURRENT COVID-19 OUTLOOK

Currently, there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island, and the risk of transmission in the province remains low. Prince Edward Island has had a total of 63 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

All cases to date have been travel-related. Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.

SYMPTOM CHECK

COVID-19 symptoms include:

New or worsening cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever/ chills

Sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, congestion,

Headache

Muscle aches

Unusual fatigue

Acute loss of smell or taste.

Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea have been reported (typically in conjunction with other symptoms and may be more frequent in children.)

SAFETY FIRST

The province is encouraging residents to take the following precautions: