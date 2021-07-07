Makes two burgers

Ingredients:

  • 2 grilled buns
  • 24 fried oysters (we used La Maison BeauSoleil Oysters)
  • 4 leaves of lettuce
  • 4 slices of tomatoes
  • 4 tbsp savory mustard

Directions:

  1. Grill your bun with a bit of butter.
  2. Add the lettuce and tomatoes.
  3. Top with the fried oysters and finish with lots of savory mustard sauce.

Fried Oysters

Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 dozen large oysters (we used La Maison BeauSoleil oysters)
  • 24 crackers your choice
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp freshly ground pepper
  • 2 Tbsp butter

Directions:

  1. Shuck the oysters and set the meats aside.
  2. Place the crackers in a zip lock bag and use a rolling pin to make a very fine crumb.
  3. Place the crumbs on a plate and add in the Cajun seasoning (we used Hot Under the Kilt Acadian Cajun Seasoning).
  4. Roll the meats in the crumbs.
  5. In a large sauté pan, melt the butter and fry the oysters on each side until golden brown. Approx. 1 minute per side.
  6. Reserve for the burger.

Savory Mustard Sauce

Makes 4 tbsp

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp Some Like It Hot Mustard
  • 3 tbsp sour cream (restaurant style)
  • 1 tsp Hot Under the Kilt Seasoning
  • 2 tsp fresh dill
  • Juice of ½ lime

Directions:

  1. Place in a small bowl and mix well.
  2. Refrigerate until needed.
  3. La Maison BeauSoleil products are available at Sobeys, Superstore, and Costco.

The Kilted Chef products are available online at kiltedchef.ca.