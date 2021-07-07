Acadian Cajun Fried Oyster Burger
Published Wednesday, July 7, 2021 3:26PM ADT
Share:
Makes two burgers
Ingredients:
- 2 grilled buns
- 24 fried oysters (we used La Maison BeauSoleil Oysters)
- 4 leaves of lettuce
- 4 slices of tomatoes
- 4 tbsp savory mustard
Directions:
- Grill your bun with a bit of butter.
- Add the lettuce and tomatoes.
- Top with the fried oysters and finish with lots of savory mustard sauce.
Fried Oysters
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 dozen large oysters (we used La Maison BeauSoleil oysters)
- 24 crackers your choice
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground pepper
- 2 Tbsp butter
Directions:
- Shuck the oysters and set the meats aside.
- Place the crackers in a zip lock bag and use a rolling pin to make a very fine crumb.
- Place the crumbs on a plate and add in the Cajun seasoning (we used Hot Under the Kilt Acadian Cajun Seasoning).
- Roll the meats in the crumbs.
- In a large sauté pan, melt the butter and fry the oysters on each side until golden brown. Approx. 1 minute per side.
- Reserve for the burger.
Savory Mustard Sauce
Makes 4 tbsp
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp Some Like It Hot Mustard
- 3 tbsp sour cream (restaurant style)
- 1 tsp Hot Under the Kilt Seasoning
- 2 tsp fresh dill
- Juice of ½ lime
Directions:
- Place in a small bowl and mix well.
- Refrigerate until needed.
- La Maison BeauSoleil products are available at Sobeys, Superstore, and Costco.
The Kilted Chef products are available online at kiltedchef.ca.
RELATED IMAGES