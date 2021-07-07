Makes two burgers

Ingredients:

2 grilled buns

24 fried oysters (we used La Maison BeauSoleil Oysters)

4 leaves of lettuce

4 slices of tomatoes

4 tbsp savory mustard

Directions:

Grill your bun with a bit of butter. Add the lettuce and tomatoes. Top with the fried oysters and finish with lots of savory mustard sauce.

Fried Oysters

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 dozen large oysters (we used La Maison BeauSoleil oysters)

24 crackers your choice

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

2 Tbsp butter

Directions:

Shuck the oysters and set the meats aside. Place the crackers in a zip lock bag and use a rolling pin to make a very fine crumb. Place the crumbs on a plate and add in the Cajun seasoning (we used Hot Under the Kilt Acadian Cajun Seasoning). Roll the meats in the crumbs. In a large sauté pan, melt the butter and fry the oysters on each side until golden brown. Approx. 1 minute per side. Reserve for the burger.

Savory Mustard Sauce

Makes 4 tbsp

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Some Like It Hot Mustard

3 tbsp sour cream (restaurant style)

1 tsp Hot Under the Kilt Seasoning

2 tsp fresh dill

Juice of ½ lime

Directions:

Place in a small bowl and mix well. Refrigerate until needed. La Maison BeauSoleil products are available at Sobeys, Superstore, and Costco.

The Kilted Chef products are available online at kiltedchef.ca.