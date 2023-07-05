Air Fryer Pepperoni Pizza Buns
Makes 6
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons instant yeast
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon powdered Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp dried basil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup warm water
- 16 cubes mozzarella cheese
- 18 slices of pepperoni (we used Chris Brothers pepperoni)
- 2 tablespoons melted garlic butter.
- ½ cup of your favorite pizza sauce
Directions:
- Place the flour into a bowl and add the yeast, olive oil, parmesan cheese, oregano, and basil. Add the warm water (110°F is the ideal temperature) and mix with a fork until you have a shaggy dough.
- Roll out onto a floured surface and knead for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Place into a bowl that has been rubbed with olive oil.
- Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for 15 minutes.
- Divide the dough into six portions and roll into 4-inch discs.
- Place three slices of pepperoni on each, topped with a cube of cheese.
- Form a ball around the filling, sealing well so that no cheese leaks out.
- Brush with melted garlic butter.
- Place into an air fryer that has been preheated to 400°F and air fry for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown.
- Heat the pizza sauce and serve on the side for dipping.
Chris Brothers products are available at your local grocery store.
