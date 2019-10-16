Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

Filling:

5-6 apples, peeled and sliced

½ cup Springbrook cranberries (fresh or frozen)

1/2 cup Crosby’s Fancy Molasses

½ tsp cinnamon

1 Tbsp butter for dabbing

Topping:

1 cup flour

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup butter, softened

Directions:

For the filling:

Place the apples and cranberries in a medium casserole dish. Pour over the molasses, sprinkle with cinnamon and dab with the butter.

For the topping:

Combine the flour, rolled oats and brown sugar. Add butter and mix together into a crumble. Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the apples. Bake at 375 F for 35-45 minutes, until apples are soft. Serve hot or warm.

Crosbys Fancy Molasses and Springbrook Cranberries can be found at Sobeys across Atlantic Canada.

Recipe by Bridget Oland