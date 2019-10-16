Paid Advertisement What's this
Apple Crisp with Cranberries
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:03PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:25PM ADT
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
Filling:
5-6 apples, peeled and sliced
½ cup Springbrook cranberries (fresh or frozen)
1/2 cup Crosby’s Fancy Molasses
½ tsp cinnamon
1 Tbsp butter for dabbing
Topping:
1 cup flour
1 cup rolled oats
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup butter, softened
Directions:
For the filling:
- Place the apples and cranberries in a medium casserole dish.
- Pour over the molasses, sprinkle with cinnamon and dab with the butter.
For the topping:
- Combine the flour, rolled oats and brown sugar.
- Add butter and mix together into a crumble.
- Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the apples.
- Bake at 375 F for 35-45 minutes, until apples are soft.
- Serve hot or warm.
Crosbys Fancy Molasses and Springbrook Cranberries can be found at Sobeys across Atlantic Canada.
Recipe by Bridget Oland