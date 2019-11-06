Apple Ginger Crumble With a Maple Spiced Cream
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 3:47PM AST
Serves 4
Apple Sauce Ingredients:
8 medium apples
½ cup brown sugar
2 tbsp sparkling apple juice (we used Belliveau Orchard's sparkling apple juice)
¼ cup apple cider (we used Belliveau Orchard's apple cider)
½ tsp cinnamon
1/8 tsp nutmeg
Directions:
- Peel, core, and slice the apples.
- Place them into a medium saucepan along with the brown sugar, apple juice and apple cider.
- Stir to combine and place over medium high heat.
- Cook the apples down until soft, add the spices and stir, continue to cook until all the apples are broken down.
Spiced Whippe
½ ltr whipping cream
1 tsp maple syrup
1/8 tsp all spice
Directions:
- Place all the ingredients into a stand mixer and whip until soft peaks form
Gingersnap base
Take 15 gingersnaps (we used Kookie Kutter Gingersnaps) and crumble them with a rolling pin
Add ¼ cup melted butter
Divide between 4 glasses.
Top with 1/4th of the apple sauce and a fourth of the whipped cream.
Garnish each with a full cookie.
Kookie Kutter Gingersnaps and Belliveau Orchard products are available at your local Sobeys store.