Serves 4

Apple Sauce Ingredients:

8 medium apples

½ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp sparkling apple juice (we used Belliveau Orchard's sparkling apple juice)

¼ cup apple cider (we used Belliveau Orchard's apple cider)

½ tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp nutmeg

Directions:

Peel, core, and slice the apples. Place them into a medium saucepan along with the brown sugar, apple juice and apple cider. Stir to combine and place over medium high heat. Cook the apples down until soft, add the spices and stir, continue to cook until all the apples are broken down.

Spiced Whippe

½ ltr whipping cream

1 tsp maple syrup

1/8 tsp all spice

Directions:

Place all the ingredients into a stand mixer and whip until soft peaks form

Gingersnap base

Take 15 gingersnaps (we used Kookie Kutter Gingersnaps) and crumble them with a rolling pin

Add ¼ cup melted butter

Divide between 4 glasses.

Top with 1/4th of the apple sauce and a fourth of the whipped cream.

Garnish each with a full cookie.

Kookie Kutter Gingersnaps and Belliveau Orchard products are available at your local Sobeys store.