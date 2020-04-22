HALIFAX -- Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of Texas toast (toasted)
  • 2 Tbsp (30 mL) mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) chipotle flavored hot sauce
  • 8 oz. (250 g) sliced cooked turkey breast
  • 8 slices tomato
  • 8 spears fresh asparagus (lightly blanched)
  • 4 oz. (125 g) cheese sauce (recipe below)

Directions:

  1. Combine the mayo and chipotle hot sauce and spread evenly on the toast slices.
  2. Top each slice with 4 oz. (125 g) of turkey meat, 4 tomato slices, 4 asparagus spears and 2 oz. (57 g) cheese sauce.
  3. Place in a pre-heated oven at 350F (180 C) for 4 to 5 minutes to heat up and then serve.

Cheese sauce

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup (50 mL) butter
  • ¼ cup (50 mL) flour
  • 2 cup (500 mL) milk
  • 1 cup (250 g) yellow cheddar cheese
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in a saucepan, whisk in flour and cook until golden, add milk and stir until thickened, stir in cheese until melted.
  2. Season with salt and pepper to taste.