Bachelors Brunch with Smoked Turkey
Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:29PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of Texas toast (toasted)
- 2 Tbsp (30 mL) mayonnaise
- 1 tsp (5 mL) chipotle flavored hot sauce
- 8 oz. (250 g) sliced cooked turkey breast
- 8 slices tomato
- 8 spears fresh asparagus (lightly blanched)
- 4 oz. (125 g) cheese sauce (recipe below)
Directions:
- Combine the mayo and chipotle hot sauce and spread evenly on the toast slices.
- Top each slice with 4 oz. (125 g) of turkey meat, 4 tomato slices, 4 asparagus spears and 2 oz. (57 g) cheese sauce.
- Place in a pre-heated oven at 350F (180 C) for 4 to 5 minutes to heat up and then serve.
Cheese sauce
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup (50 mL) butter
- ¼ cup (50 mL) flour
- 2 cup (500 mL) milk
- 1 cup (250 g) yellow cheddar cheese
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Melt butter in a saucepan, whisk in flour and cook until golden, add milk and stir until thickened, stir in cheese until melted.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.