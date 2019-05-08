Ingredients:

2 slices of your choice of break

Softened Dairy Isle butter

Dairy Isle Old cheddar

Dairy Isle Mozzarella

2 strips of crisp bacon

Thin slices of fresh apple

Grainy mustard

Maple syrup

Cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Spread the grainy mustard on the bread.
  2. Drizzle mustard with maple syrup.
  3. Place bacon and apple on top.
  4. Sprinkle with a pinch of cinnamon.
  5. Place both types of cheese on top.
  6. Drizzle with more maple syrup.
  7. Flip the second piece of bread on top, mustard side down.
  8. Spread the softened butter on the top slice of bread, fully covering it.
  9. Place the buttered side down on a frying pan over medium heat, 2-3 minutes.
  10. Spread softened butter on the top slice of bread, fully covering the other slice of bread.
  11. Flip and fry for 2-3 more minutes, until cheese is melted and bread is golden.