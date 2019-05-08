Bacon and Apple Grilled Cheese
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 4:27PM ADT
Ingredients:
2 slices of your choice of break
Softened Dairy Isle butter
Dairy Isle Old cheddar
Dairy Isle Mozzarella
2 strips of crisp bacon
Thin slices of fresh apple
Grainy mustard
Maple syrup
Cinnamon
Directions:
- Spread the grainy mustard on the bread.
- Drizzle mustard with maple syrup.
- Place bacon and apple on top.
- Sprinkle with a pinch of cinnamon.
- Place both types of cheese on top.
- Drizzle with more maple syrup.
- Flip the second piece of bread on top, mustard side down.
- Spread the softened butter on the top slice of bread, fully covering it.
- Place the buttered side down on a frying pan over medium heat, 2-3 minutes.
- Spread softened butter on the top slice of bread, fully covering the other slice of bread.
- Flip and fry for 2-3 more minutes, until cheese is melted and bread is golden.