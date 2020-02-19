Bacon Wrapped Scallops Comeau Boy
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 5:21PM AST
Ingredients:
- Scallops
- Hoagie buns
- ½ cup canola oil
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 tbsp lemon zest
- 1 tbsp dried oregano
- Salt pepper to taste
Directions:
- To cook the scallops, simply follow instructions on the packaging.
- While the scallops are cooking, butter your hoagie bun and grill.
- Add your favourite greens to the toasted hoagie bun and then add the bacon wrapped scallops (remove the toothpick).
- Drizzle on the Comeau Boy Vinaigrette
Comeau boy Vinaigrette Directions:
Mix canola oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, oregano, and salt and pepper in a bowl with a whisk until it emulsifies and set aside (for best results make the day before and refrigerate).
*Comeau's Seafood is available at Sobeys and select Foodlands.