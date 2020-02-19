Ingredients:

Scallops

Hoagie buns

½ cup canola oil

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tbsp lemon zest

1 tbsp dried oregano

Salt pepper to taste

Directions:

To cook the scallops, simply follow instructions on the packaging. While the scallops are cooking, butter your hoagie bun and grill. Add your favourite greens to the toasted hoagie bun and then add the bacon wrapped scallops (remove the toothpick). Drizzle on the Comeau Boy Vinaigrette

Comeau boy Vinaigrette Directions:

Mix canola oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, oregano, and salt and pepper in a bowl with a whisk until it emulsifies and set aside (for best results make the day before and refrigerate).

