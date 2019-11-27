Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup sliced mild pepperoni (we used Chris Brothers pepperoni)

½ cup green pepper, diced

½ cup red peppers, diced

½ cup yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

28 oz can diced tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

½ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp dried basil

1 tbsp caraway seeds, crushed

250g penne pasta cooked

2 cups mozzarella cheese, divided

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh minced parsley, for garnish

Directions:

  1. In a sauce pan, add a drizzle of olive oil, pepperoni pieces, diced onion, yellow and green pepper, and cook until softened (about 3 minutes).
  2. Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds, or until fragrant.
  3. Stir in diced tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano, caraway seeds and basil and bring to a boil over high heat and reduce until the sauce has thickened.
  4. Add cooked pasta and mix to combine.
  5. Stir in one cup of mozzarella cheese, remove from heat.