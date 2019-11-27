Baked Peperoni Pizza Pasta
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 cup sliced mild pepperoni (we used Chris Brothers pepperoni)
½ cup green pepper, diced
½ cup red peppers, diced
½ cup yellow onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
28 oz can diced tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato paste
½ tsp dried oregano
¼ tsp dried basil
1 tbsp caraway seeds, crushed
250g penne pasta cooked
2 cups mozzarella cheese, divided
Salt and pepper, to taste
Fresh minced parsley, for garnish
Directions:
- In a sauce pan, add a drizzle of olive oil, pepperoni pieces, diced onion, yellow and green pepper, and cook until softened (about 3 minutes).
- Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds, or until fragrant.
- Stir in diced tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano, caraway seeds and basil and bring to a boil over high heat and reduce until the sauce has thickened.
- Add cooked pasta and mix to combine.
- Stir in one cup of mozzarella cheese, remove from heat.