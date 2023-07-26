BBQ Halibut And Wild Blueberry Stuffing
Serves 2
Halibut Directions:
- Pre heat your oven or BBQ to 350°F.
- Rub two halibut filets (7-8 oz each) or steaks with the oil and season with salt and pepper.
- In an oiled frying pan, heat on high and sear halibut for 2 minutes on each side.
- Place halibut in oven or BBQ for 5-6 minutes.
- Serve on the savory stuffing and top with the vinaigrette (recipes below).
Wild Blueberry Savory Stuffing Ingredients:
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 1 cup onions, diced
- 1 tbsp summer savory
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 cups of day-old bread, cubed
- 3/4 cup dried wild blueberries (we used VanDyk’s Dried Chewy Wild Blueberries)
- ¾ chicken broth
Directions:
- Sautee onions, celery and summer savory for 3 minutes.
- Add chicken broth and wild blueberries and simmer for three minutes.
- Pour over cubed bread. Mix until liquid is absorbed.
- Place mixture in a 8 X 8 baking pan and cook in a pre-heated 300°F oven for 35 to 40 minutes.
Wild Blueberry Citrus Honey Vinaigrette Ingredients:
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 clove fresh garlic, finely chopped
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- ½ cup local honey
- ½ cups freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ½ cup wild blueberry juice (we used Van Dyk’s 100% Pure Wild Blueberry Juice)
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Whisk all of the ingredients together.
- Alter tartness with more or less oil.
VanDyk’s products are available at Sobeys locations and health food and specialty food stores.
