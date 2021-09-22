Beer Battered Fish Burger with Dill Remoulade
Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021 3:02PM ADT
Fish Batter Ingredients:
- 1 cup of flour
- ½ cup of cornstarch
- ½ cup of rice flour
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning
- 3/4 cup beer (we used Libra non-alcoholic beer)
Directions:
- Combine all dry ingredients and store in an airtight container to be used as needed.
- To make batter, combine one cup of the dry mix with 3/4 cup beer.
- Dip the fish fillets into the batter and place in a preheated 360 degree fryer. It is recommended that you only fry two pieces at a time.
- Once the fish fillet rises to the top of the oil it should be ready to flip. Depending on the thickness of the fish, it should take no more than 4-5 minutes.
Homemade Tartar Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp of fresh dill (or 1 tsp dried)
- Juice of ½ lemon
- ½ tsp of salt
- ¼ tsp of pepper
- ¼ cup shallots, finely diced
- 1 tbsp relish
- 1 tbsp of horseradish sauce
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients together and refrigerate for 30 minutes before using.
