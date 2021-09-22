Fish Batter Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of flour
  • ½ cup of cornstarch
  • ½ cup of rice flour
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning
  • 3/4 cup beer (we used Libra non-alcoholic beer)

Directions:

  1. Combine all dry ingredients and store in an airtight container to be used as needed.
  2. To make batter, combine one cup of the dry mix with 3/4 cup beer.
  3. Dip the fish fillets into the batter and place in a preheated 360 degree fryer. It is recommended that you only fry two pieces at a time.
  4. Once the fish fillet rises to the top of the oil it should be ready to flip. Depending on the thickness of the fish, it should take no more than 4-5 minutes.

Homemade Tartar Sauce Ingredients:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp of fresh dill (or 1 tsp dried)
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • ½ tsp of salt
  • ¼ tsp of pepper
  • ¼ cup shallots, finely diced
  • 1 tbsp relish
  • 1 tbsp of horseradish sauce

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients together and refrigerate for 30 minutes before using.

Upstreet Brewing’s non-alcoholic craft beer is available online, as well as PEI Liquor stores, select locations in New Brunswick, private liquor stores in Halifax, and Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse.