Fish Batter Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

½ cup of cornstarch

½ cup of rice flour

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

3/4 cup beer (we used Libra non-alcoholic beer)

Directions:

Combine all dry ingredients and store in an airtight container to be used as needed. To make batter, combine one cup of the dry mix with 3/4 cup beer. Dip the fish fillets into the batter and place in a preheated 360 degree fryer. It is recommended that you only fry two pieces at a time. Once the fish fillet rises to the top of the oil it should be ready to flip. Depending on the thickness of the fish, it should take no more than 4-5 minutes.

Homemade Tartar Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp of fresh dill (or 1 tsp dried)

Juice of ½ lemon

½ tsp of salt

¼ tsp of pepper

¼ cup shallots, finely diced

1 tbsp relish

1 tbsp of horseradish sauce

Directions:

Combine all ingredients together and refrigerate for 30 minutes before using.

Upstreet Brewing’s non-alcoholic craft beer is available online, as well as PEI Liquor stores, select locations in New Brunswick, private liquor stores in Halifax, and Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse.