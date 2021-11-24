Braised Red Cabbage with Beer and Apple
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium red cabbage thinly sliced
- 2 medium onions sliced
- 2 medium apples cored and sliced
- 1 12 oz can of pale ale (we used Libra Pale Ale)
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ¼ tsp allspice
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp white wine vinegar
Directions:
- Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan.
- Add the red cabbage and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the apples, sauté for an additional 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add all of the remaining ingredients except the white wine vinegar.
- Stir well and bring to a boil.
- Reduce to a slow simmer and cook for 1 hour or until all of the liquid is gone.
- Finish with the white wine vinegar.
Pair With a Smoked Pork Chop
- Cook the smoked chop of your choice.
- Using a med size pan, melt butter and sear the chops on both sides for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Serve on a bed of the beer braised red cabbage and apple.
Libra Pale Ale is available online and at Sobeys locations.