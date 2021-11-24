Braised Red Cabbage with Beer and Apple

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium red cabbage thinly sliced

2 medium onions sliced

2 medium apples cored and sliced

1 12 oz can of pale ale (we used Libra Pale Ale)

1/3 cup maple syrup

½ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp allspice

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan. Add the red cabbage and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the apples, sauté for an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the white wine vinegar. Stir well and bring to a boil. Reduce to a slow simmer and cook for 1 hour or until all of the liquid is gone. Finish with the white wine vinegar.

Pair With a Smoked Pork Chop

Cook the smoked chop of your choice. Using a med size pan, melt butter and sear the chops on both sides for 3 to 4 minutes. Serve on a bed of the beer braised red cabbage and apple.

Libra Pale Ale is available online and at Sobeys locations.