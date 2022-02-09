Cabbage Roll Bowls Recipe
Makes 4
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb ground pork
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp dried basil
- 2 tbsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1 tsp mustard
- 2 tsps Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp hot sauce
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 ½ cups beef broth
- 1 28 oz can diced tomatoes
- 1 cup long grain rice
- 4 cups white cabbage, thinly sliced
- Shredded mozzarella for topping
Directions:
- Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan.
- Add the ground pork, green pepper, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, salt, and pepper.
- Sauté until the pork is no longer pink.
- Add the mustard, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, tomato paste, and brown sugar to the pan and mix well.
- Deglaze with the beef broth and tomatoes.
- Add the rice and cabbage and stir well.
- Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer cover and cook for 25 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed and the rice is cooked.
- Top with mozzarella.