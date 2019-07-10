Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

3 Cans Blue Roof Gin Soda Citrus Blast

2 cup Exl Pure Camerise Juice

1 Lemon cut into slices

1 Lime cut into slices

1 honey crisp apple sliced

4 tbsp (60 mL) honey

1 liter carbonated water

1 cup (250 mL) fresh raspberries or blackberries

Directions:

  1. Pour hard cider into a large pitcher and add the blueberry juice, fruit slices, and honey.
  2. Allow to chill for several hours.
  3. Prior to serving add soda water or carbonated water and raspberries (or blackberries).
  4. Fill with ice.