Camerise Sangria
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:38PM ADT
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
3 Cans Blue Roof Gin Soda Citrus Blast
2 cup Exl Pure Camerise Juice
1 Lemon cut into slices
1 Lime cut into slices
1 honey crisp apple sliced
4 tbsp (60 mL) honey
1 liter carbonated water
1 cup (250 mL) fresh raspberries or blackberries
Directions:
- Pour hard cider into a large pitcher and add the blueberry juice, fruit slices, and honey.
- Allow to chill for several hours.
- Prior to serving add soda water or carbonated water and raspberries (or blackberries).
- Fill with ice.