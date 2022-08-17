Cedar Planked Atlantic Salmon and Spinach, Strawberry Salad
Salmon Ingredients:
- 2 226g Cedar Bay Planked Atlantic Salmon individual portions, or one 544g family size portion.
Directions:
- Defrost the salmon and remove it from the packaging, leaving the salmon on the plank.
- Place the salmon (still on the plank) in the oven or on grill, preheated to 425°F/220°C.
- Cook for 14 to 18 minutes, or until the core temperature reaches 158°F/70°C.
- Serve the salmon right on the plank with your favorite side-dish.
Salad Ingredients (Serves 2):
- 4 oz baby spinach
- ½ quart fresh strawberries, cut in quarters
- ¼ cup pumpkin seeds
- ¼ cup strawberry maple vinaigrette (recipe below)
Directions:
- Place the cooked planked Atlantic salmon on the plate.
- Add the spinach, strawberries, and pumpkin seeds.
- Drizzle with your vinaigrette.
Strawberry Maple Vinaigrette Ingredients:
- 1 clove fresh garlic, finely chopped
- 3 oz fresh strawberries
- ½ cup local maple syrup
- ½ cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp. parsley, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and pulse.
- Refrigerate for 15 minutes prior to serving.
- The vinaigrette will keep for 10 to 14 days in the refrigerator.
Cedar Bay Planked Salmon is available at Sobeys and Colemans.
