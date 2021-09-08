Marinated Vegetables Ingredients:

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup canola oil

2 tbsp deli mustard

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

Juice of 1 lemon and zest

1 tsp sea salt

¼ tsp pepper

Vegetables (we used yellow and green beans, sweet potatoes, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and red onions).

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a large bowl and add the vegetables. Stir well to ensure that everything is covered in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 30 to 40 minutes. Toss the vegetables onto a grill mat on your BBQ. Toss every few minutes until they are fork tender and start to show grill marks.

Planked Salmon Directions:

Let salmon thaw in your refrigerator overnight. The boards are pre-soaked and seasoned, so they are ready to go on your grill. Cook on grill for 18 to 20 minutes To cook in the oven, follow directions on the packaging.

Cedar Bay Grilling products are available at Sobeys, Superstore, and Walmart.