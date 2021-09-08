Cedar Planked Atlantic Salmon with Grilled Vegetables
Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021 4:23PM ADT
Share:
Marinated Vegetables Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 2 tbsp deli mustard
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- Juice of 1 lemon and zest
- 1 tsp sea salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- Vegetables (we used yellow and green beans, sweet potatoes, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and red onions).
Directions:
- Combine ingredients in a large bowl and add the vegetables.
- Stir well to ensure that everything is covered in the marinade.
- Cover and refrigerate for 30 to 40 minutes.
- Toss the vegetables onto a grill mat on your BBQ.
- Toss every few minutes until they are fork tender and start to show grill marks.
Planked Salmon Directions:
- Let salmon thaw in your refrigerator overnight.
- The boards are pre-soaked and seasoned, so they are ready to go on your grill.
- Cook on grill for 18 to 20 minutes
- To cook in the oven, follow directions on the packaging.
Cedar Bay Grilling products are available at Sobeys, Superstore, and Walmart.
RELATED IMAGES