Cheesy Nacho Layered Dip
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 2:39PM ADT
Serves 4-6
Ingredients for ground beef layer:
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 tsp chili powder
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp paprika
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
Additional ingredients:
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (we used Dairy Isle mozzarella cheese)
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (we used Dairy Isle cheddar cheese)
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup cheddar and mozzarella cheese mix
- Sliced jalapeño peppers
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven at 350F
- In a medium sized pan, sauté the ground beef.
- Add seasoning while cooking.
- Layer meat mixture at the bottom of the dish.
- Cover with mozzarella cheese, then salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream and finish with a cheddar and mozzarella cheese mix.
- Top with sliced jalapeño peppers.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes.
- Serve with fresh veggies and pita chips.
Dairy Isle products are available at all major grocery stores, including Superstore, Sobeys and Walmart.
