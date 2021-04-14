Serves 4-6

Ingredients for ground beef layer:

1 lb ground beef

1 tsp chili powder

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp oregano

½ tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

Additional ingredients:

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (we used Dairy Isle mozzarella cheese)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (we used Dairy Isle cheddar cheese)

1 cup salsa

1 cup sour cream

1 cup cheddar and mozzarella cheese mix

Sliced jalapeño peppers

Directions:

Pre-heat oven at 350F In a medium sized pan, sauté the ground beef. Add seasoning while cooking. Layer meat mixture at the bottom of the dish. Cover with mozzarella cheese, then salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream and finish with a cheddar and mozzarella cheese mix. Top with sliced jalapeño peppers. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Serve with fresh veggies and pita chips.

Dairy Isle products are available at all major grocery stores, including Superstore, Sobeys and Walmart.