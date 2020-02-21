Chicken Pot Pie Soup
How do you make the ultimate comfort food even more comforting? Chef Alain Bosse show us how to cook outside the box with a chicken pot pie soup.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp of butter
- 2 tbsp of olive oil
- 4 large carrots medium dice
- Two stalks of celery medium dice
- Two medium onions medium dice
- 1/4 cup summer savory
- 2 tsp of sage
- 2 teaspoons of thyme
- 1teaspoon of salt
- 2 teaspoons of pepper
- 2 cups of cooked chicken, white and brown meat
- 8 cups of chicken stock
- 2 tbsp of chicken bovril
- 3 large yellow potatoes medium dice
- 2 cups of frozen peas
- 1 can of evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)
Directions:
- Combine the butter and olive oil in a heavy bottom pan and heat.
- Add the carrots, celery, and onion, stir to coat and saute for 3 to 4 minutes
- Add the spices and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes or until the carrots begin to soften.
- Stir in the chicken meat and add the stock and bovril.
- Once the stock is heated, add the peas and the potatoes and cook for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
- Add the can of evaporated milk and serve
