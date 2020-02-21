How do you make the ultimate comfort food even more comforting? Chef Alain Bosse show us how to cook outside the box with a chicken pot pie soup.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of butter

2 tbsp of olive oil

4 large carrots medium dice

Two stalks of celery medium dice

Two medium onions medium dice

1/4 cup summer savory

2 tsp of sage

2 teaspoons of thyme

1teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of pepper

2 cups of cooked chicken, white and brown meat

8 cups of chicken stock

2 tbsp of chicken bovril

3 large yellow potatoes medium dice

2 cups of frozen peas

1 can of evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)

Directions:

Combine the butter and olive oil in a heavy bottom pan and heat. Add the carrots, celery, and onion, stir to coat and saute for 3 to 4 minutes Add the spices and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes or until the carrots begin to soften. Stir in the chicken meat and add the stock and bovril. Once the stock is heated, add the peas and the potatoes and cook for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Add the can of evaporated milk and serve

Dairy Isle products are available at Sobeys and Superstore locations.