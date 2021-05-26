Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 2 tsp garam masala spice (we used Shivani’s Kitchen’s garam masala spice)
  • 1 tub tikka masala sauce (Shivani’s Kitchen’s tikka masala sauce)
  • ½ cup pale ale (we used Up Street Libra North Cape Pale Ale)
  • 4 cups cooked basmati Rice

Directions:

  1. Dry the chicken breast and sprinkle with garam masala.
  2. In a medium oven safe frying pan, heat olive oil and butter until its sizzles.
  3. Sear your chicken breast for 3 to 4 minutes on each sides.
  4. Finish in a pre-heated 350F oven for 20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165F and set aside.
  5. Once cooled cut in ½ inch cubes.
  6. In a large frying pan, sauté the chicken and incorporate the tikka masala sauce and pale ale.
  7. Cook for 10 minutes.
  8. Serve on a bed of rice with Naan bread.

Shivani’s Kitchen products are available online and at Sobeys locations.

Upstreet Brewing’s non-alcoholic craft beer is available online, as well as PEI Liquor stores, select locations in New Brunswick, private liquor stores in Halifax, and Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse.