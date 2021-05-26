Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 3:41PM ADT
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- 2 tsp garam masala spice (we used Shivani’s Kitchen’s garam masala spice)
- 1 tub tikka masala sauce (Shivani’s Kitchen’s tikka masala sauce)
- ½ cup pale ale (we used Up Street Libra North Cape Pale Ale)
- 4 cups cooked basmati Rice
Directions:
- Dry the chicken breast and sprinkle with garam masala.
- In a medium oven safe frying pan, heat olive oil and butter until its sizzles.
- Sear your chicken breast for 3 to 4 minutes on each sides.
- Finish in a pre-heated 350F oven for 20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165F and set aside.
- Once cooled cut in ½ inch cubes.
- In a large frying pan, sauté the chicken and incorporate the tikka masala sauce and pale ale.
- Cook for 10 minutes.
- Serve on a bed of rice with Naan bread.
Shivani’s Kitchen products are available online and at Sobeys locations.
Upstreet Brewing’s non-alcoholic craft beer is available online, as well as PEI Liquor stores, select locations in New Brunswick, private liquor stores in Halifax, and Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse.
