Cold Water Shrimp Fresh Roll
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:55PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:57PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 lb cold-water shrimp (we used Belle Baie cold-water shrimp)
- 1 cup baby greens
- ½ cup English cucumber in matchsticks
- ½ cup peppers, julienned
- 1 carrot, curled
- 12 cilantro sprigs
- 6 green onion tails
- 6 tsp Asian style chili sauce
- 6 rice paper wrappers
Directions:
- Dip the rice paper wrappers one at a time into warm water, just until pliable.
- Place the wrapper on a flat surface in front of you. Put cold water shrimps first, lined with cucumber on one side and carrots on the other.
- Top with peppers and baby greens in center of the wrapper.
- Add a few sprigs of cilantro, and Asian chili sauce.
- Fold in the two ends to your left and right, lay the green onion horizontally so that the end protrudes a bit from the roll.
- Continue to roll from bottom to top as tightly as possible.
- Serve with Asian dipping sauce (recipe below).
Asian Dipping Sauce Ingredients:
- 2 ½ tbsp fish sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup honey
Combine all ingredients and mix well.
RELATED IMAGES