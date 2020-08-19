HALIFAX -- Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 lb cold-water shrimp (we used Belle Baie cold-water shrimp)

1 cup baby greens

½ cup English cucumber in matchsticks

½ cup peppers, julienned

1 carrot, curled

12 cilantro sprigs

6 green onion tails

6 tsp Asian style chili sauce

6 rice paper wrappers

Directions:

Dip the rice paper wrappers one at a time into warm water, just until pliable. Place the wrapper on a flat surface in front of you. Put cold water shrimps first, lined with cucumber on one side and carrots on the other. Top with peppers and baby greens in center of the wrapper. Add a few sprigs of cilantro, and Asian chili sauce. Fold in the two ends to your left and right, lay the green onion horizontally so that the end protrudes a bit from the roll. Continue to roll from bottom to top as tightly as possible. Serve with Asian dipping sauce (recipe below).

Asian Dipping Sauce Ingredients:

2 ½ tbsp fish sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup honey

Combine all ingredients and mix well.