Cold Water Shrimp Fresh Salad Roll
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 lb cold water shrimps
- 1 bag of vermicelli rice noodles cooked according to package directions
- ¼ cup wild blueberries
- ½ cup English cucumber in matchsticks
- ½ cup carrot in matchsticks
- 12 drops hot sauce
- 12 cilantro sprigs
- 6 green onion tails
- 6 tsp hot sauce
- 6 rice paper wrappers
Directions:
- One at a time, dip the rice paper wrappers into warm water, just until pliable.
- Place the wrapper on a flat surface in front of you, put a line of cold water shrimps and wild blueberries, place cucumber on one side and carrots on the other.
- Top with cooked vermicelli noodles.
- Add a few sprigs of cilantro, top with hot sauce.
- Fold in the two ends to your left and right, lay the green onion horizontally so that the end protrudes a bit from the roll.
- Continue to roll from bottom to top as tightly as possible.
- Serve with Asian dipping sauce below.
Asian Dipping Sauce Ingredients:
- 4 tsp fish sauce
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tbsp honey
Directions:
Combine all ingredients and mix well.