Cool Cucumber Grilled Salmon Burger

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 burger buns

Spring lettuce

Sliced Tomato

Sliced cucumber

Cool cucumber dressing

Directions:

Toast the four burger buns. Grill the salmon burgers on medium heat for 18 minutes. Add burgers to buns and top with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and cool cucumber dressing.

Cool Cucumber Dressing Ingredients:

1 cup cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tsp fresh dill, chopped

1 cucumber, peeled and grated

1 tsp minced onion, dehydrated

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp sea salt

Directions:

Mix well in a medium size bowl and refrigerate till needed.

The True North Seafood salmon burgers are available at Costco and Superstore or on www.truenorthseafood.com.