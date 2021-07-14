Cool Cucumber Grilled Salmon Burger
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 3:35PM ADT
Share:
Cool Cucumber Grilled Salmon Burger
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 4 burger buns
- Spring lettuce
- Sliced Tomato
- Sliced cucumber
- Cool cucumber dressing
Directions:
- Toast the four burger buns.
- Grill the salmon burgers on medium heat for 18 minutes.
- Add burgers to buns and top with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and cool cucumber dressing.
Cool Cucumber Dressing Ingredients:
- 1 cup cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp fresh dill, chopped
- 1 cucumber, peeled and grated
- 1 tsp minced onion, dehydrated
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp sea salt
Directions:
- Mix well in a medium size bowl and refrigerate till needed.
The True North Seafood salmon burgers are available at Costco and Superstore or on www.truenorthseafood.com.
RELATED IMAGES