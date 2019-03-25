Country Ham with Mustard & Crosby Molasses
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
5 to 7lb smoked bone-in ham
1 cup prepared mustard
2 cups Crosby's molasses
2 cup water
2 carrots, cut into chunks
1 onion, cut into chunks
1 tsp freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- Place ham in a large roasting pan with bone facing up. Use a paring knife to score the skin of the ham, pour mustard over the ham and massage it into the all crevices. Pour molasses on top allowing it to run down the sides of the ham; add water to the bottom of the roasting pan, add in carrots and onions. Sprinkle with pepper.
- Roast the ham for 2 hours; reduce the oven temperature to 250°F for an additional hour.
- Rotate the pan every hour or so; use a turkey baster to baste the ham with pan juices every 30 minutes. Add more water if needed.