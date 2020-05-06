HALIFAX -- Makes 24 2oz crab cakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. (500 g) rock crab meat (we used North Nova Seafood Northumberland rock crab)
  • ¼ cup (50 mL) yellow pepper, minced
  • ¼ cup (50 mL) red pepper, minced
  • ½ cup (125 mL) red onion, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. (30 mL) fresh dill, chopped
  • ¼ cup (50 mL) mayonnaise
  • 1 egg white
  • ¼ cup (50 mL) bread crumbs (plus an extra cup for breading the cakes before searing)
  • ½ tsp. (2 mL) salt
  • ¼ tsp. (1 mL) pepper

Directions:

  1. If the crab meat is frozen, thaw and thoroughly squeezes out excess liquid.
  2. Mix all ingredients well
  3. Divide into 12 balls.
  4. Form each ball into a cake about 1 inch round
  5. Roll in bread crumbs and gently pan fry until golden brown.
  6. Serve hot with dill remoulade.

Dill Remoulade

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh dill, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lime Juice
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) shallots, finely minced
  • ¾ cup (175 mL) mayonnaise
  • Pepper and salt to taste

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.