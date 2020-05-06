Crab Cakes with Dill Remoulade
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 3:28PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Makes 24 2oz crab cakes
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. (500 g) rock crab meat (we used North Nova Seafood Northumberland rock crab)
- ¼ cup (50 mL) yellow pepper, minced
- ¼ cup (50 mL) red pepper, minced
- ½ cup (125 mL) red onion, minced
- 2 Tbsp. (30 mL) fresh dill, chopped
- ¼ cup (50 mL) mayonnaise
- 1 egg white
- ¼ cup (50 mL) bread crumbs (plus an extra cup for breading the cakes before searing)
- ½ tsp. (2 mL) salt
- ¼ tsp. (1 mL) pepper
Directions:
- If the crab meat is frozen, thaw and thoroughly squeezes out excess liquid.
- Mix all ingredients well
- Divide into 12 balls.
- Form each ball into a cake about 1 inch round
- Roll in bread crumbs and gently pan fry until golden brown.
- Serve hot with dill remoulade.
Dill Remoulade
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh dill, finely chopped
- 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lemon juice
- 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lime Juice
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) shallots, finely minced
- ¾ cup (175 mL) mayonnaise
- Pepper and salt to taste
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.
