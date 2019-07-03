Ingredients:

1 clove of Garlic

½ tsp Dijon Mustard

½ tsp Salt

¼ tsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper

1/3 cup Cider Vinegar

1/3 cup Maple syrup

1 cup Springbrook Cranberry Juice

2 ½ cups Vegetable Oil

Directions:

  1. In a bowl mix mustard, salt, pepper and garlic.
  2. Add maple syrup, cider vinegar, cranberry juice and oil and whisk until it emulsifies.
  3. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  4. For best results prepare vinaigrette the day before.