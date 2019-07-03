Cranberry Maple Vinaigrette
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 4:01PM ADT
Ingredients:
1 clove of Garlic
½ tsp Dijon Mustard
½ tsp Salt
¼ tsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper
1/3 cup Cider Vinegar
1/3 cup Maple syrup
1 cup Springbrook Cranberry Juice
2 ½ cups Vegetable Oil
Directions:
- In a bowl mix mustard, salt, pepper and garlic.
- Add maple syrup, cider vinegar, cranberry juice and oil and whisk until it emulsifies.
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- For best results prepare vinaigrette the day before.