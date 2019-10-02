Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 thick slices of home-style bread

4 slices of smoked meat (we used Chris Brothers smoked meat)

1 ounce sauerkraut, drained

1 tsp yellow mustard

2 oz (125 g) shredded mozzarella

2 tbsp (30 mL) butter

4 eggs

¼ cup whole milk

Directions:

  1. Spread mustard evenly on both halves of the bread.
  2. Layer with the smoked meat, sauerkraut and mozzarella cheese on the bottom slice and top with second bread slice.
  3. Whisk the eggs and milk in a shallow baking dish and gently place the sandwiches in the mixture.
  4. Allow a few seconds to soak up the liquid then carefully turn over and repeat the process with the other side.
  5. Place the sandwiches in a preheated skillet with melted butter, grill the sandwiches until golden, approx. 2 to 3 minutes then turn over and repeat.