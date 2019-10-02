Paid Advertisement What's this
Croque Monsieur
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 2:59PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:30PM ADT
Serves 2
Ingredients:
4 thick slices of home-style bread
4 slices of smoked meat (we used Chris Brothers smoked meat)
1 ounce sauerkraut, drained
1 tsp yellow mustard
2 oz (125 g) shredded mozzarella
2 tbsp (30 mL) butter
4 eggs
¼ cup whole milk
Directions:
- Spread mustard evenly on both halves of the bread.
- Layer with the smoked meat, sauerkraut and mozzarella cheese on the bottom slice and top with second bread slice.
- Whisk the eggs and milk in a shallow baking dish and gently place the sandwiches in the mixture.
- Allow a few seconds to soak up the liquid then carefully turn over and repeat the process with the other side.
- Place the sandwiches in a preheated skillet with melted butter, grill the sandwiches until golden, approx. 2 to 3 minutes then turn over and repeat.